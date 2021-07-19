A variety of positions are available at the newly restored Bryne Avenue Baths.

As the reopening of Birkenhead’s Byrne Avenue Baths approaches, a number of new positions have become available.

For the past four years, the Rock Ferry landmark has been undergoing substantial renovations, with stage one of the project set to open in the autumn.

From September, a sports hall and community room will be operational, with longer-term plans including the reopening of the historic swimming pool, baths, and a new café.

The Byrne Avenue Trust is now hiring a centre manager and two deputy managers to help oversee the landmark building’s various activities and services.

Ben Harrison, the trust’s chair, said they planned to hire people from the community for the new posts.

“As a community resource, we’ve always wanted to create chances for those living in and around this area, so we’d love to hear from anyone who feels they would fit the bill,” he said.

“We’re searching for people that are eager and motivated, as well as people who have managed others in the past.

“We can also provide plenty of training for the right applicant, so this is a great opportunity to be a part of a truly exciting project and help shape the future of the Baths.”

The deadline for applications is Friday, July 30th, and they can be submitted online at the Byrne Avenue Baths website.

Later in the year, Kickstarter placements and volunteer opportunities will be available.

The bottom floor cafe, which is housed in the ancient gents’ slipper baths, has already gotten a “fantastic reaction” from a crowdfunder, but additional money is still needed.

Anyone who donates will be eligible for a variety of rewards, with additional vouchers being added to the appeal page this week.

More information and a promise of support can be found here.