A ‘vaccine resistant’ Covid strain could cause another full lockdown.

If a vaccine-resistant Covid variant is identified, England may be forced into “another full lockdown,” according to a Tory Cabinet minister.

Despite Boris Johnson’s statements that this is not what he wants to do this winter, George Eustice said that the government has evaluated the last resort option.

The possibility was broached by the Environment Secretary while discussing new limits on international travel, which would be published later.

“Arguably the biggest threat to the travel sector is if we have another variety that manages to get through the vaccination, that the vaccine can’t cope with, then we’re back to complete lockdown – which is not what we want,” Mr Eustice told Sky News.

“That’s why we’ve gone slowly and methodically, because we want each step to be irreversible.”

The Prime Minister revealed his Plan A and B for dealing with Covid this winter earlier this week, stating that if case numbers and mortality rise again, measures such as mandatory mask wear and vaccine passports will be implemented.

The document, however, made no mention of a complete lockdown.

A three-tiered limitation system was implemented last winter to assist lower case numbers, but due to rising death rates, a fourth tier was added to the system in December.

To keep the virus at bay and avert another shutdown, England’s Covid Plan A will have five pillars in place until March.

They are vaccinations and boosters for all over-50s; testing and tracing; money for the NHS and care; general recommendations such as meeting outside or with windows open and wearing face masks in crowded indoor settings; and having an international approach.

Ministers have also promised a large-scale free flu vaccine campaign, with primary and secondary school students, pregnant women, over-50s, and vulnerable groups all being included.

Should the initial scheme not be enough to relieve pressure on the NHS over the winter months, more measures from the government’s Plan B will be implemented.

These precautions include the possibility of working from home again, the wearing of masks, and the requirement to produce documentation of double-jabbed status in order to enter big cities.