A Utah man dies while hiking with his fiancée’s 9-year-old son.

Over the weekend, a guy hiking with his fiancée’s 9-year-old kid died near a natural waterfall in Utah, according to police.

The Utah County Sheriff’s Office (UCSO) said in a statement released Monday that deputies were dispatched near Bridal Veil Falls in Provo Canyon shortly after 7 p.m. Saturday after receiving a report from an unnamed woman that her 40-year-old fiancé, Adrian Vanderklis, and her 9-year-old boy were missing.

The unidentified Prior to his disappearance, a Roosevelt, Utah resident was ascending the waterfall with the unnamed child. The sheriff’s office added, “They hadn’t seen them in a couple of hours and that caused them anxiety.”

Despite being beside Vanderklis, the youngster who accompanied him did not witness him fall, according to authorities.

“At some point, he turned around and couldn’t see [Vanderklis],” authorities stated, adding that the kid was left on his own to down the mountain.

SAR volunteers from the sheriff’s office and a helicopter crew from Utah’s Department of Public Safety responded to the scene, and Vanderklis was found at about 7:45 p.m. on “a very steep, near vertical slope about 1/3 of a mile west of Bridal Veil Falls at an elevation of about 5,800 feet,” according to police.

According to the police statement, a team of SAR volunteers arrived in Vanderklis and later confirmed that the missing guy had presumably fallen and died as a result of his injuries. His body was not discovered until 7 a.m. the next day, authorities added, because a midnight recovery was deemed “very risky.”

According to the statement, Vanderklis’ body was pulled over the cliff and taken out of the mountain, and his body was taken to the Medical Examiner’s office for an autopsy.

“While the cause of Mr. Vanderklis’ fall is unknown, it is possible that he stumbled or slipped on loose material. Regardless, he looked to have died instantly as a result of the fall, according to the UCSO.

“The Utah County Sheriff’s Office expresses its heartfelt condolences to Mr. Vanderklis’ family and friends, as well as his fiancée and her family,” authorities said.