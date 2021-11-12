A Utah elder law attorney has been charged with embezzling $9.5 million to fund a ‘luxurious lifestyle.’

Prosecutors say a Utah attorney stole more than $9.5 million from clients over the last decade to maintain his “opulent lifestyle.”

Calvin Curtis, a 61-year-old Salt Lake City estate attorney, is accused of scamming clients between January 2008 and July 2021. Curtis allegedly lied to customers and distorted information in order to take money from their trusts for his personal use, according to prosecutors.

But behind his legal firm’s polished veneer, he’s accused of wrecking his clients’ lives.

Mr. Curtis was charged with wire fraud and money laundering in U.S. District Court this week, as I exclusively reported last night. https://t.co/YPx5dauKqj pic.twitter.com/9YSMuwlqHs Jeremy Harris (@JeremyHarrisTV) (@JeremyHarrisTV) (@JeremyHarrisTV) (@JeremyHarris 12 November 2021 According to his LinkedIn page, the attorney specializes in elder law, special-needs trusts, and estate preparation for elders and families with a disabled member.

Curtis allegedly sold $9.2 million in real estate but only provided the client $7.5 million while keeping $1.7 million for himself, according to court records filed by the US Attorney’s Office.

Curtis also made bogus statements and gave them to Stagg Fiduciary Services, the client’s court-appointed conservator, on at least three other times, according to prosecutors. The statements presented a “false accounting for her trust,” according to court filings, while Curtis was actually transferring the funds to his personal or legal company accounts.

Curtis is suspected of embezzling about $10 million from at least 23 trusts since 2008, according to prosecutors’ court filing. He is accused of spending the money on himself, including refurbishing his residence near the University of Utah.

According to court filings, “he also utilized the funds to sustain a luxury lifestyle with frequent travel, to acquire tickets to basketball and football games, to provide costly gifts to others, and to support the operations of his law practice.”

In January 2018, the attorney reportedly received a $1.4 million wire transfer from a client’s Charles Schwab investment account into his own bank account. Curtis then transferred $135,000 to himself from the same client in May.

For each alleged offense, Curtis is charged with one count of wire fraud and one count of money laundering.

