A US veteran has been given permission to revive his lawsuit against cops who beat him and called him a “fake American.”

According to the Associated Press, a federal appeals court has determined that an Iraq War veteran’s lawsuit against the city of New Orleans and two former police officers can be resurrected.

On November 18, the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in favor of Jorge Gomez, a native of the United States who served in the National Guard. In 2018, Gomez, a Honduran native, was attacked by two off-duty officers who labeled him a “fake American.” In 2019, Gomez filed a lawsuit against the city as well as the former cops, who were fired immediately after the incident. After a judge ruled that the city was not liable, the claim was first dismissed.

The judicial panel that looked into the case came to a different conclusion. The city of New Orleans was found accountable by Judges Carl E. Stewart, James Ho, and Kurt Engelhardt. The ruling is based on allegations that the cops informed Gomez they were on duty during the attack.

Gomez claimed that the officers told him not to leave the bar’s patio area, according to The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate. After the beating, the two allegedly urged him to stop and called 911, identifying themselves as officers.

The court judgement stated, “These allegations are critical.” “Normally, a victim will not obey orders from someone who has just attacked him unless there is a compelling reason to do so.” He’ll be considerably less inclined to do so if the victim was fleeing his assailants, as is the case here.” Ho backed up the panel with a separate decision. He also called the city’s participation in the lawsuit a “tight case.” “If the allegations in this instance are true, the cops have done more than just brutalize one man—they have severely eroded public trust in law enforcement,” he said. “Unfortunately, the alleged misbehavior here is not unusual.” See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Gomez was dressed in a beret and fatigues. He claimed that the cops, both of whom are white, interrogated him about his military experience before assaulting him outdoors.

Officers John Galman and Spencer Sutton subsequently pleaded guilty to simple violence and disturbing the peace, respectively.

However, because Sutton and Galman were “private,” U.S. District Judge Barry Ashe determined that the city was not liable in the claim. This is a condensed version of the information.