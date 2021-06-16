A US Justice Department employee resigns in the wake of the Democratic Party’s records seizure.

After allegations that the department covertly took documents from Democrats and members of the media, the US Justice Department’s top national security official is retiring.

A Justice Department official informed The Associated Press that John Demers will resign by the end of next week.

It comes as questions are being raised about what Mr Demers knew about the Justice Department’s efforts to secretly obtain phone data from House Democrats and reporters as part of the aggressive leak probes.

The Justice Department secretly subpoenaed Apple for metadata from House Intelligence Committee chairman Adam Schiff and another Democratic member of the panel, California representative Eric Swalwell, in 2018, while their committee was investigating former President Donald Trump’s ties to Russia, according to reports released last week.

Mr. Schiff was the panel’s leading Democrat at the time, and the panel was dominated by Republicans.

His retirement comes a day after Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Mr Demers, along with former Attorneys General Bill Barr and Jeff Sessions, should go before Congress voluntarily or face a subpoena to answer concerns about the subpoenas.

According to the official, Mr Demers would be replaced by Mark Lesko, the acting US attorney for the Eastern District of New York.

Mr Demers has led the department’s national security division since February 2018, when he was sworn in just weeks after Apple was served with a subpoena for the Democrats’ records, and his division has been involved in each of the leak investigations.