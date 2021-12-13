A US diplomat urges China to take a stronger climate stance by reducing coal use.

Despite what China considers a “very excellent year” for climate change cooperation with Washington, the US continues to press Beijing to take more aggressive positions.

The US Embassy in Beijing’s chargé d’affaires, David Meale, is urging the country to abandon coal as one of its primary energy sources. He told reporters that by taking this important move, the country will be able to assist limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius by the end of the century.

“The world’s 1.5-degree target is in jeopardy, and if we’re going to get where we need to go, we’re going to have to keep upping our ambition, keep taking new steps, and nowhere is that going to be more critical than what China does,” Meale said.

China appears to be on the verge of agreeing to this move. Earlier this year, Chinese President Xi Jinping spoke at the United Nations, promising to cease developing coal-fired power facilities in other countries. Plants whose contracts have already been signed, on the other hand, will continue to be built. If China agrees to the US position, it is unclear how they will replace coal power.

As for Meale, he believes that as long as dialogues and collaborations continue, China will stop burning coal. He believes the country’s measures will “perhaps give other countries confidence in where the world is heading on the climate change question, as well as inspire them to raise their own ambition.” China is the world’s greatest energy consumer, as well as the world’s largest producer and consumer of coal. It accounts for 27% of global carbon dioxide emissions.

China, on the other hand, has showed no sign of speeding up its plan to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2060 — ten years later than many other countries — and for carbon emissions to peak by 2030 or sooner, according to Meale.

Nicholas Burns, a former top State Department official, is President Joe Biden’s choice for ambassador to Beijing, but the Senate has yet to accept him.

China has hinted that collaboration on climate change will be linked to other concerns between the two countries at times. Meale, on the other hand, referenced the United States-China agreement to work more together to reduce emissions this decade, which was reached last month at COP26 in Glasgow, as evidence of China’s willingness to engage.

