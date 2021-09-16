A ‘unlivable’ terraced property has been boarded up after a renter was discovered living in squalor.

Because of anti-social behavior and the tenant’s living conditions, a terraced property in Birkenhead was boarded up.

The house was judged “unlivable” because it lacked gas, electricity, and running water.

The front door had been removed and boarded up, according to a photo posted on Wirral Police’s official account.

Meanwhile, the front of the property was cluttered with wheelie bins and rubbish. The street’s name was not mentioned.

“Working closely with our partners the ASB (anti-social behaviour) team, Scottish Power, British Gas, and the private sector team, local officers have today closed down an address in the Birkenhead area,” police stated in a social media post yesterday (Wednesday).

“This was owing to the property’s terrible living conditions and recurring anti-social behavior. The property had no gas, electricity, or water, and the tenant had to be relocated because the address was considered unlivable.”

