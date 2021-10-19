A University of Kentucky student died of ‘presumptive alcohol toxicity’ after being discovered unresponsive in a fraternity.

According to officials, a University of Kentucky freshman was discovered unresponsive inside a fraternity home on Monday night.

After being transferred to UK Albert B. Chandler Hospital in Lexington, Kentucky, Thomas Lofton Hazelwood, 18, was pronounced dead.

According to a statement released Tuesday by the Fayette County Coroner, the cause of death was presumed to be alcohol poisoning, and the manner of death was deemed an accident.

“Foul play is not suspected,” the institution said in a statement, “but police are examining the circumstances of his death.” “All of the UK community’s thoughts are with his family and all those who knew him at the time.” Around 6:22 p.m. ET, university police were dispatched, and the time of death was given as 7:06 p.m. 9-1-1 had been dialed by a fraternity member.

Hazelwood was a FarmHouse fraternity member. He studied agricultural economics and was from Henderson, Kentucky.

“We are heartbroken to learn of the death of Thomas ‘Lofton’ Hazelwood, a new FarmHouse Fraternity member at the University of Kentucky. His family, friends, and loved ones, as well as the entire community, are in our thoughts and prayers. We’ve urged all members, both old and new, to help in any investigation into Mr. Hazelwood’s death “Farm House Fraternity CEO Christian Wiggins told the Herald-Leader in a statement.

