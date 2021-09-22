A University of Illinois professor is accused of spitting on a black woman outside a grocery store while using racial slurs.

Alberto Friedmann, 53, is accused of carrying out the attack outside a suburban Chicago grocery shop in the Oak Park neighborhood on Sept. 2.

According to the New York Daily News, Friedmann teaches Neuro-Kinesiology at the National University of Health Sciences in Chicago.

Friedmann is also accused of felony aggravated assault with a motor vehicle, according to reports.

According to CBS Chicago, the unidentified Black mother was inside her car with her 7-year-old daughter on the day of the alleged incident, which was parked in the traffic lane near the Jewel-Osco shop. According to the outlet, they were waiting for the woman’s mother to finish her shopping, but the car was not blocking traffic.

The Black woman then turned around to see Friedmann in his vehicle, who was cursing and honking from behind her.

According to the source, authorities said he demanded the woman relocate her car and called her the N-word.

Friedmann allegedly said, “Move your f****ing automobile,” according to court records acquired by NBC News.

After that, the victim signaled for him to drive around her, but he continued to scream racial obscenities at her.

The woman attempted to exit her car at this point, but Friedmann allegedly slammed the door shut and spat in her face. “He doesn’t like Black people,” the accused allegedly informed the woman.

The woman then got out of her car to acquire Friedmann’s license plate and asked passers-by to call the cops. By throwing a water bottle at his car, the woman attempted to dissuade him from driving away.

Friedman became enraged and sped his car at the woman, nearly colliding with her. Prosecutors said in court that the accused came within inches of colliding with the victim with his car.

Friedmann admitting to spitting on the woman and slamming his automobile into her vehicle. After his arrest on Sept. 18, he was released on $2,500 bond.

In a statement to NBC Chicago, the National University of Health Sciences said, “We take allegations of misbehavior seriously and have suspended Alberto Friedmann awaiting the outcome of a university inquiry.”