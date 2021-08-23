A unique pilot program tries to use fishing to assist the city’s homeless.

In municipal parks, a new pilot initiative is underway that will teach homeless people how to fish.

Ann Myers, an angling coach, was motivated to start the program after being approached by the YMCA about a man who enjoyed fishing but had his equipment stolen.

Ann decided to work with her staff at the North West Angling Academy to find a solution for the man – and other homeless individuals who enjoy fishing but can’t afford the costs – in order to break down barriers for him and other homeless people who enjoy fishing but can’t pay the fees.

Mum receives an unexpected phone call from her son, who is enjoying a day out with a friend.

“If it’s effective, which I believe it will be given the support I’m already receiving,” Ann, 49, of Orrell Park, told The Washington Newsday.

“There will be a fixed type of scheme we run, and I’ll aim to work with all the licensed angling coaches and homeless hostels around England.”

The mental health and welfare advantages of fishing are well proven, with one NHS mental health trust in Manchester even prescribing fishing as therapy.

It is hoped that spending time in nature, silent reflection, meeting new people, and learning a new skill can aid people who are struggling with issues ranging from addiction to anxiety.

Those interested in participating in the program must be suggested by the YMCA or White Chapel Centre.

They will be able to join up for sessions with instructors from the North West Angling Academy, where all equipment and bait will be provided, after they have been risk assessed.

During each session, the team will also provide meals, with a chef from a Bold Street restaurant offering his talents for free.

Ann hopes that the sessions will provide people with a type of “escapism” and a chance to socialize outside of the hostel setting.

“We’re doing a launch, and then we’re going to conduct seven sessions once every two weeks,” she explained.

“We’re hoping that by the end of the eight weeks, they’ll be proficient anglers.”

Ann stated that the team will thereafter supply kit to with the support of financing that has already been granted. “The summary has come to an end.”