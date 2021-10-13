A ‘unhealthy’ sounding plane full of passengers is forced to make an emergency landing due to a bird strike.

When a bird fell into the engine of a Ryanair plane after takeoff, pilots diverted the flight to Liverpool John Lennon Airport for an emergency landing on Wednesday morning.

Before the bird flew into its engine, the plane, which took off from Manchester, England, was supposed to fly to Lanzarote. It landed in Liverpool, around 35 miles away from where it had taken off from.

“The aircraft landed normally, and clients were moved to a replacement aircraft, which departed for Lanzarote after a one-hour delay,” according to a statement emailed to The Washington Newsday.

A spokesperson from Liverpool John Lennon Airport confirmed to the BBC that a Ryanair flight had requested an unscheduled landing. The plane landed “safely and without incident” seven minutes later. On the ground, what was going on in the air could be heard.

The engine sounded more like a motorboat or a propeller engine, according to Mark Crilly of The Washington Newsday. “At first I mistook it for a plane coming down since it was spooling so quickly, but the plane was low and slow.” Crilly tweeted a map of the flight’s route, asking if anyone knew the flight’s status and noting that the engines “sounded pretty rough.” Any updates on the Ryanair #fr2131 #flightradar24 airliner due to travel from Manchester to Lanzerote engines? pic.twitter.com/GIOoFUiSqS October 13, 2021 — Mark Crilly (@markcrilly) The noise woke one Twitter user awake, and he described it as a “broken turbo prop at 3,000 feet.” Crilly’s tweet received a response from someone who said the plane flew over their house and it “sounded horrific.” According to the Federal Aviation Administration of the United States Department of Transportation, approximately 61 percent of bird hits with planes occur during landing, 36 percent occur during take-off run and ascent, and 3% occur while the plane is in route to its destination.

Bird attacks are pretty common, but rarely dangerous, according to Steve Landells, a former pilot and former flight safety specialist with the British Airline Pilots Association.

“Aircraft are constructed and equipped to resist bird hits, and pilots receive extensive training to prepare them for situations such as a bird strike,” he explained.

