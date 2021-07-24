A unexpected surge trapped pals swimming, resulting in tragedy ‘within minutes.’

The tide came in’suddenly,’ according to teenagers who got into trouble swimming alongside a group of males who needed to be rescued.

On Tuesday, July 20, one guy died after five men became entangled in the water at Crosby Beach.

Hamza Mansoor, a man in his twenties, was the individual who died as a result of the incident.

Screams and terror break out as passers-by anxiously try to help men in the water.

According to authorities, a second individual in the group is in a serious but stable condition in the hospital.

Emma Sullivan, of Croxteth, claims she was swimming alongside the males when the tide came in unexpectedly.

The 16-year-old says she wants to tell her story so that people are aware of the hazards of water.

“Me and my pal were in the sea just swimming when the tide just grew extremely big all of a sudden before you could even notice,” Emma told The Washington Newsday.

“We couldn’t stand on the floor at all, so we tried to go to the sand, and then I smashed onto a big boulder, cutting all my legs off.”

“When my friend saw how hard I was fighting, she went into the rock with me, but she was a better swimmer than I was.”

While she was attempting to get out of the water, the adolescent stated she noticed a group of five males in distress.

Emma and her buddy, thankfully, were closer to the coast and were able to return safely.

“We were just swimming about a minute before we realized we couldn’t stand and we could hear them screaming, they were struggling just as hard as we were,” she explained.

“But we had rocks to grab onto, so we were able to swim,” says the narrator. “However, due of the ferocity of the waves, they were unable to begin swimming.”

“My mate is a terrific swimmer, so I grabbed her shoulder and swam back,” she explained.

When they got to the shore, Emma claimed they ran and asked for help, and people flocked to the location.

She also claimed to have seen a woman on a paddle board and a male swimming out to assist.

