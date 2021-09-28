A ‘UFO’ seen above Australia could be a Chinese rocket.

An unexplained object soared over the Australian states of New South Wales and Queensland on Monday, and it was reportedly a Chinese space rocket.

According to The Daily Telegraph, the object, identified as a Long March 3B rocket, launched from China’s Xichang Satellite Launch Center about 6:20 p.m. Monday.

Many others took to social media to share images and videos of the rocket, which appeared as a white disc-shaped object across the night sky.

According to 7News.com.au, footage of the Long March 3B spotted by residents in Sydney, the Central Coast, and Dubbo showed a plume billowing out behind it.

“Around that period, China launched the Long March 3B. On Twitter, astrophysicist Brad Tucker said, “We might have seen the plume from it.”

“The plume resembles exhaust, with gas escaping during the rocket’s launch. If it occurs in the evening, you may see a peculiar shape or sight,” he stated.

The rocket is thought to be part of a new series of navigation satellites with 4K and 8K resolutions.

The launch came after the announcement of a new security alliance between Australia, the United States, and the United Kingdom to boost military capabilities against China, but Tucker insisted the timing was not exceptional.

“Because of their unusual shape and the way they travel in the sky, sightings like these can be rare and shocking. However, as more rocket launches occur — this was China’s second launch of the day — they are becoming increasingly prevalent, according to Tucker.

China has been launching rockets on a regular basis as part of a plan to build a new space station.

North Korea also launched an unidentified item into the sea off its coast on Tuesday.

According to South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff, the object was shot from the northwestern province of Jagang.

According to a representative for Japan’s defense ministry, it “looked to be a ballistic missile.”

“No one can deny [North Korea] the right to self-defense,” Pyongyang’s UN ambassador, Kim Song, declared during the UN General Assembly in New York.

The launch comes just days after North Korean leader Kim Jong-sister, un’s Kim Yo-jong, praised South Korean President Moon Jae-proposal in’s to officially end the Korean War. She went on to say that if the South ended its enmity against the North, the North would be open to talk about repairing inter-Korean relations.