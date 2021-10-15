A U.S. journalist has been imprisoned in Myanmar for working for a media outlet he left seven months ago.

According to his lawyer, an American journalist detained in Myanmar is being imprisoned for an offense purportedly committed by a media company he had left seven months prior to his arrest.

Danny Fenster is the managing editor of Frontier Myanmar, a web-based news publication situated in Yangon, Myanmar’s capital. On May 24, he was held at Yangon International Airport as he was preparing to board an aircraft to join his family in the United States.

Fenster worked as a reporter and copy editor for the online news site Myanmar Now until July of last year, and then joined Frontier Myanmar the following month.

“It’s regrettable that the prosecution continues to claim Danny worked for Myanmar Now in March 2021, when he had resigned seven months prior to join Frontier,” Thomas Kean, Frontier Myanmar’s editor-in-chief, stated in a text message Friday.

“It simply goes to show why he should never have been detained in the first place, and why the allegations against him should be dismissed as soon as possible so he may return to his family.”

Fenster’s release has been demanded by media organizations and the US government. He is one of roughly 100 journalists jailed since the military overthrew Aung San Suu Kyi’s democratic administration on February 1. Although more than half of the prisoners have been released, the media continues to be restricted.

Myanmar Now, along with numerous other media stations, had their licenses removed in early March as public opposition to the military coup intensified. It was barred from publishing on any platform, yet it continued to function behind the scenes on the internet.

At Friday’s pre-trial hearing, Fenster’s lawyer, Than Zaw Aung, claimed the judge told his client that after Myanmar Now’s license was canceled, it continued to publish stories about the activities of organizations opposed to the military takeover.

After the army seized control and declared it unconstitutional, those organizations—the Civil Disobedience Movement, the Committee Representing Pyidaungsu Hluttaw, and the National Unity Government—were formed.

Under the Unlawful Associations Act, which Fenster was formally prosecuted under earlier this month, contacting them and publishing their words is punishable by two to three years in prison. Fenster had been wanted in connection with Myanmar Now’s, according to the judge. This is a condensed version of the information.