A U.S.-based Afghan man sues the government for evacuating his young sons from Afghanistan.

According to the Associated Press, an Afghan father and US employee who appealed with government officials to reunite him with his two children filed a complaint on Thursday for the failure to meet legal requirements under the Afghan Allies Protection Act.

Mohammad, who requested that only his first name be used to protect his children, got a death threat from the Taliban during a business conference in California two years ago, compelling him to remain in the United States and seek to bring his wife and two boys, ages 9 and 11, to the country. He was attending the meeting as part of his work on an Afghan project financed by the US government.

In 2020, Mohammad’s wife died of a heart attack as he was attempting to obtain visas for his family. Since then, Mohammad has been attempting to get his children to join him in California, but his sons are hiding with their grandmother and uncle. A house where they were sheltering was shot at in August.

“All I ask for is just one embrace” from my children, Mohammad added.

Mohammad claims he has asked the US government for assistance numerous times, contacted California lawmakers, written numerous letters to the State Department, and requested that his sons be evacuated when the US military airlifted many out of the Taliban-controlled country, but they were left behind.

Mohammad said he has received no responses, and his sons’ special immigrant visa petitions are still pending, despite his request for them to be expedited because they are in “imminent danger.”

Alexandra Zaretsky, a lawyer with the International Refugee Assistance Project in New York, expressed alarm about the situation and said the government should have intervened sooner.

“At this point, the government has known that these kids are alone and in grave danger since at least mid-August, and they have taken no action to safeguard them,” Zaretsky added.

The complaint was filed against Secretary of State Antony Blinken in federal court in San Francisco.

Mohammad claimed two years later that he regrets leaving them and that, given the price he has paid, he wishes he had never worked for the US government.

A request for comment from the State Department was not immediately returned.

Mohammad speaks with his boys on a daily basis via phone calls. This is a condensed version of the information.