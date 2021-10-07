A typical terraced house was converted into a terrifying ‘house of horrors.’

To raise money for Alder Hey, a Liverpool mother has transformed her home into a ghastly house of dread.

Last year, while Liverpool was still under Tier 3 lockdown, Katie Griffiths, 24, decorated the exterior of her house with a festive horror theme.

The house of evil is returning this year, bigger than ever, taking up two of Katie’s neighbors’ gardens in Domingo Grove, Anfield.

Kind strangers stopped a man from putting a’spiked’ woman in his car.

At night, the house comes to life, for lack of a better description, as vampires, skeletons, and other horrific characters come to life while screams fill the air.

All of this occurs as horrific characters, ranging from deadly clowns to the shadowy figure of a desperate person imprisoned inside, emerge at the home’s bedroom windows, banging on the windows for aid.

Wesley Braithwaite, 28, is Katie’s father and creates all of the props himself.

“The cemetery sign and the arches are all built out of high duty insulation used on the outside of buildings,” he told The Washington Newsday. Then I paint them after they’ve been sliced and melted.

“The hangman is composed of PVC piping and moves thanks to a window wiper motor inside.”

“I constructed the stocks out of scrap wood I found in a waste and glued it together.” I’ll simply use whatever I can get my hands on, basically.

“It all started with a Halloween party, and it simply escalated from there.”

“Then, last year, when they announced that Halloween would be canceled, we figured we’d better set up something for the kids to look at.”

“Everyone asked if we could do it again.” This year, I wanted to go larger and better, so we asked our neighbors on both sides whether we could utilize their gardens.” Katie Griffiths owns the center property in the show, which collected just under £1,500 for Alder Hey Children’s Hospital last year thanks to donations from passers-by who came to see the horrifying spectacle with their children.

Anfield’s Halloween House is raising funds for Alder Hey Children’s Hospital. Hello, and welcome to the gallery. This year is no exception for Katie. “The summary has come to an end.”