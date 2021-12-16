A two-year-old finds a loaded gun and pulls the trigger, killing a man from Georgia.

A 2-year-old found a loaded weapon and inadvertently killed an adult in Georgia, according to police.

At 5.30 p.m. on Dec. 5, police officers went to a shooting in the 100 block of E. 64th Street in Savannah and discovered Dustin Walters, 25, who had been shot.

According to WTGS, Walters was rushed to Memorial Medical Center in Savannah, where he died as a result of his injuries.

According to The Charlotte Observer, details of the incident were not publicized until Dec. 14, when police announced their investigation was focused on a youngster.

The shot was fired by a youngster who uncovered a loaded handgun and squeezed the trigger, according to cops. The occurrence was ruled to be a “accident” by investigators. According to the report, it is unknown who owns the pistol and what contact Walters has with the child.

“We are heartbroken for the Walters family. As a parent, I can’t picture what this family is going through now or will go through in the future. What we want to make sure now is that parents are informed that, while these occurrences are uncommon, they do occur and have fatal consequences “The Charlotte Observer reported Savannah Police Chief Roy Minter as saying.

“Please take this seriously and take the necessary precautions to safeguard your and your family’s safety,” Minter urged.

Walters is survived by his partner and their son, according to his obituary. He was remembered by his family and friends as a wonderful father who enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.

The Savannah Police Department has advised residents to consider about the firearms in their homes, as well as any residences where their children may visit. Parents were also asked to explain to their children that if they find a gun, they must tell an adult.

“Make sure that firearms are locked up and out of reach of minors. If your children visit a place where firearms are kept, have a talk with the individuals who live there to ensure that the firearms are kept secure and out of reach “According to WTGS, the Savannah Police Department said.

“If your child is old enough, talk to him or her about the risks of firearms and tell him or her not to handle one.”

Gun owners in Georgia are generally not required to lock their firearms. Children may not be able to access a gun if it is kept in a secure location. Georgia, on the other hand, does not have a statute requiring the use of a locking device. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.