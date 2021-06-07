A two-year-old child who died after being discovered in a lake has been identified by police.

A two-year-old boy who died after being discovered comatose in a lake was described by his family as a “character” who “filled all our hearts with pleasure and happiness.”

Authorities identified Greyson Birch, a boy from Southampton’s Sholing district, on Monday.

In a poignant tribute, his family said, “His legacy will always live through the smiles and happiness of each individual who had the opportunity of meeting him.”

He was discovered on May 30 at Swanwick Lakes Nature Reserve in Fareham, Hampshire, and sent to Southampton General Hospital, where he died four days later.