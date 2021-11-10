A two-year-old child was allegedly murdered by minor cousins for resisting rape, and his body was discovered in a drain.

A 2-year-old child was discovered dead in a gutter after going missing for a few days in southern Egypt.

Two of the victim’s cousins, aged eight and thirteen, were detained on suspicion of attempted rape and child murder. The incident occurred in the village of Bani Hamil, which is located close Al-Balina.

According to local media, the child’s relatives were the last people to see her alive. The victim’s identity has not been revealed. After she went missing, the girl’s father searched for her and filed a report with the Al-Balina Police Department. According to 7News, he later discovered her dead in a drain.

When the two cousins were questioned by the authorities, they acknowledged to killing the girl after “failing to sexually abuse her.” They also claimed that they threw the body in a drain because they were frightened of getting caught, according to Al Arabiya [Google Translate].

Authorities stated that they were looking into the event. The allegations brought against the youngsters, however, are yet unknown.

So far, no more information concerning the case has been made public.

The date of the girl’s disappearance was likewise not revealed by the local media. The day the body was discovered was likewise left out of the story.

The use of the death sentence against young offenders is prohibited by Egyptian law. According to Amnesty International, there have been cases of minors being condemned to death by Egypt’s lower courts since 2013.

Last month, Egyptian police released information regarding the death of a teen who was allegedly kidnapped and gang raped by three guys while being held at gunpoint. According to local media at the time, the accused denied the 14-year-old girl food and drink, and tormented her in numerous ways, including burning cigarettes on her body and lashing her with a stick. The men dumped her dead in front of a cemetery after torturing her for a week. The rape, torture, starvation, and murder of the little girl were probed by all of the defendants. The victim’s and accused’s identities have not been revealed. The accused, though, were all in their 30s, according to local authorities.