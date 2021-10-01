A two-year-old child dies from a suspected drug overdose, while his three-year-old sister is hospitalized.

In Indiana, a 2-year-old boy died after allegedly overdosing on medicines from his parents’ medicine cabinet.

The 3-year-old sibling of the youngster was also sent to the hospital after the incident on Wednesday. According to Wane.com, police were summoned to a house on Serenity Drive in Fort Wayne for a “situation unknown” when two toddlers were found lifeless.

The Fort Wayne Fire Department and Three Rivers Ambulance Authority (TRAA) paramedics responded to the incident and provided medical assistance to the children before transporting them to a hospital, where physicians declared Terris Johnson, a 2-year-old, dead. The sort of medicine that killed the youngster is still unknown.

The 3-year-old daughter was in critical condition, according to authorities.

After paramedics discovered the youngsters had gotten into their parents’ medication cabinet, they were given Narcan, which is intended to reverse the effects of a heroin overdose.

Several others are said to have taken to social media to blame the mother for the children’s misfortune. The anonymous woman’s neighbors, on the other hand, stated she was a nice mother. There were no details about the father accessible.

“She adores the children. She becomes ecstatic with each new achievement. He just learned how to say blueberry, she told me this morning. According to Fort Wayne’s NBC, neighbor Nancy Johnson stated regarding the children’s mother, “And it just crushed me.”

“I’ve never met somebody so young who died or was so close to someone so young. I’m not sure. I’m just not sure. Just a teeny, teeny, teeny, teeny, teeny, teen They’re both quite adorable. The little girl was usually bright-eyed and bushy-tailed. She went on to say, “They were simply sweet kids.”

“I have a 3-year-old and can’t imagine losing a child; all I can do now is pray for the family. … You can’t be nasty because God knows what happened, and you never know what could happen, right? So all we can do now is pray for them,” said Ashley Clopton, a neighbor.

The cause of death for the 2-year-old will be established after the autopsy report is released, according to authorities. The children have also been subjected to toxicology tests, according to investigators.