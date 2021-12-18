A two-week circuit breaker shutdown could be implemented on this date.

According to rumors, a circuit breaker shutdown could be implemented before the new year.

Officials are reportedly planning a two-week period of covid restrictions in order to assist limit the spread of the Omicron variety.

Indoor mixing with people you don’t live with would be prohibited under the plans, according to The Times.

According to the BBC, scientists have urged ministers that stricter measures must be implemented “very soon” according to leaked minutes of a meeting of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies conducted on Thursday.

As a result, the government is said to be planning a two-week circuit breaker lockdown following Christmas.

According to BirminghamLive, the measures are likely to begin before New Year’s Day, which means December 27 to 30 are potential candidates.

“The timing of such steps is essential,” Sage said in the meeting minutes leaked to the BBC.

“Delaying until 2022 would considerably diminish the effectiveness of such initiatives and make it less probable that they would prevent significant pressure on health and care settings,” the advisory group warned.

The Welsh government announced that nightclubs will close on December 27 and that offices will be subject to a two-metre social separation guideline.

However, it is unclear whether the circuit breaker would start on the same day in England.

On Friday, more than 90,000 new cases were reported in the United Kingdom.

According to the UK Health Security Agency, seven people have died as a result of the Omicron Covid variation as of December 16, and the number of persons hospitalized with the variant has increased to 85 from 65.

“The government will continue to rigorously examine all emerging data, and we’ll keep our actions under review as we learn more about this variety,” a government spokesperson said.

Leaked modeling by the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) has been termed as “extremely alarming” by Lord Victor Adebowale, chairman of the NHS Confederation.

“The fact of the issue is that we should be using the precautionary principle,” he stated. Our NHS and public services should be safeguarded. Without health, there is no economy. “I truly have a lot of faith in you.” “The summary comes to an end.”