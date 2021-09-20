A two-night stay at a hotel of your choice, with dinner, is up for grabs.

It’s hard to think we were ever lying on a beach in the sunshine, wondering whether we’d ever get the sand off of our shoes three weeks ago.

However, the days are becoming darker early, the leaves are turning gold, and the Christmas season is rapidly approaching.

It’s that time of year again when we could all use a break to replenish our batteries and indulge in a little indulgence.

That’s when 2Chill, our sibling suggestion site, comes in handy. We’ve teamed up with Buyagift to give away seven £199.99 Two Night Scrumptious Stay smartboxes, each of which includes a choice of two-night getaways for two people, as well as dinner one night and breakfast the next day.

If you’re in the mood for a country getaway, the Pheasant Inn in the old market town of Kirby Lonsdale in Cumbria is a great place to stay.

Alternatively, if you’re in need of some fresh air, the charming retro motel The Beach House in Bude, Cornwall, is the place to be.

If you are one of our seven lucky winners, you will have a wide selection of options for lodging.

If you aren’t one of our lucky winners, you may still purchase a box from Buyagift.

Except for Reach plc employees, this contest is open to anyone who is a resident of the United Kingdom.

The deadline for entries is October 3, 2021, at 11:59 p.m. To enter the prize draw, you must subscribe to our 2Chill email and answer the supplied question. The winners will be chosen at random from among registered 2Chill subscribers. Winners will be notified through email if they are the winners. You will have 5 days to claim your reward after receiving the initial email. You must respond to this email in order to claim your prize. The following are the prizes: x7 Scrumptious Stay Experience Boxes for Two Nights (£199.99 each).

The winner’s information will only be used for administrative purposes in order to send out the award. There is only one entry per individual. The regulations of the Reach competition apply. Please see this page for more information.