A TV show airs a rape “demonstration,” in which an ex-rapist is asked to reenact abuse on camera.

After inviting an alleged ex-rapist to his show and asking the guest to “display” how he raped his previous victims using a mannequin, an Ivory Coast television personality was condemned to a 12-month suspended prison sentence.

According to Al Jazeera, Yves de M’Bella was also forced to pay a fine of CFA 2 million ($3,600) and was forbidden from leaving the city of Abidjan on Wednesday.

According to an earlier report by the outlet, the Ivorian presenter’s program, which aired at prime time Monday on the private Nouvelle Chaine Ivoirienne (NCI) channel, caused nationwide outrage after it showed de M’Bella handing the alleged rapist a mannequin while laughing and assisting him in laying it on the ground before the guest was asked to explain in detail how he raped his victims.

Following the “demonstration,” the guest was reportedly asked to give women “tips” on how to avoid getting raped.

The Ivory Coast’s broadcasting regulator, the High Authority of Audiovisual Communication (HACA), has suspended de M’Bella from all radio and television stations for 30 days. He has also been denied the opportunity to host the Miss Ivory Coast beauty competition, which was scheduled for Saturday.

According to The Guardian, the country’s independent communications authority decided that de M’Bella’s part used vulgar language, advocated rape, and insulted women’s dignity.

According to the outlet, the piece was extensively denounced on social media platforms in Ivory Coast and across West and Central Africa.

Priss’K, an Ivorian rapper, stated on Facebook, “Please tell me I’m dreaming.”

She described it as “disgusting, repulsive, and demeaning,” especially to women.

De M’Bella has since issued an apology for the protest.

In a social media post, de M’Bella was cited as stating, “I’m really sorry for shocking everyone while attempting to promote awareness.”

“I’m also sorry for everything that was said or done during yesterday’s [program]sequence that caused you pain… “I ask forgiveness from all rape victims,” he continued.

According to Al Jazeera, NCI’s management apologized for the show’s airing on Tuesday and stated that it was devoted to “respecting human rights, particularly those of women.”

NCI has also apparently canceled the final episode of de M’Bella’s show, which was set to air on Friday.

According to Benedicte Joan, the president of an association of rape victims, the sanctions against de M’Bella were insufficient.

Despite his apology, she declared de M’Bella “should never again appear on our screens.”