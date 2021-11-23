A Trump supporter snatches a woman’s phone and is escorted away.

Authorities pulled a woman wearing a Donald Trump flag away from an airport after she confronted a woman who appeared to be photographing her.

Jennirocha86’s TikTok page released a video of the incident, which you can see below. It has been seen over 1 million times and now has over 126,000 likes.

The video was accompanied by the following comment: "Only in the Phoenix International Airport, LOL. This was sent to me previously by my cousin." The footage starts with a woman wearing a Trump flag approaching another woman at the airport who is holding her phone.

The former constantly inquired whether she was being recorded, before rhetorically asking if she had given permission to be recorded.

The Trump fan then smacked the woman’s phone from her grip before demanding whether she gave him permission to video her.

Seconds later, two security officials approach the Trump fan, one of them says, “You do not have authorization to hit people’s phones,” before arresting her.

The woman walked away with the two cops without protesting, saying that the lady with the phone did not have authorization to record her. It is not clear if the woman was filming the Trump supporter.

Viewers of the video commented on the authorities’ fast action in the comments section.

As one user put it: “*Brings a flag to the airport to attract attention* When they are the center of attention, they become enraged. I can’t believe these are actual people.” “It’s very satisfying how the cop was right there,” another individual wrote. Other commenters pointed out that in public areas, people’s expectations of privacy are lowered.

One person wrote: “You can record in a public place where no one expects your privacy. Don’t have public meltdowns and then get upset when people record them.” “Did she intend on smacking someone at the airport for the hundreds of security cameras she’s being captured on as well?” joked someone else. The TikToker and Phoenix Sky Harbour have been contacted by Washington Newsday for comment.

Donald Trump has been chastised for his followers' actions, particularly those who stormed the Capitol in January.