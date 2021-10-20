A Trump supporter brags about getting COVID-19 on purpose: “It’s exactly what I wanted.”

Dennis Prager, a right-wing radio broadcaster and ardent Trump supporter, boasted about catching COVID-19, claiming that he had desired to catch the virus for a long time.

The 73-year-old host of “The Dennis Prager Show” revealed on Monday that he tested positive with COVID-19 last week after aggressively attempting to become infected since the outbreak began.

“I’ve continuously hugged strangers and taken selfies with them, knowing full well that I was putting myself at risk of contracting Covid,” he claimed.

Prager went on to say that he wanted to get infected because natural immunity outperformed COVID-19 vaccinations.

“[A Covid infection] was] what I hoped for the entire time—what I desired in the hopes of achieving natural immunity and having treatments take care of the rest,” he noted.

Prager’s comments go against the advice of several health organizations. It also contradicted a study published in August by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which found that unvaccinated people who recovered from a previous COVID-19 infection were still twice as likely to become infected again than those who had been fully vaccinated after contracting the virus.

The host of the radio broadcast also mentioned a combination of medications that he claimed he had been taking during the pandemic. The Food and Drug Administration has not approved many of the medications for use in preventing or treating COVID-19, including Ivermectin.

Ivermectin is a worming medication for livestock. Health officials have warned against using the medicine to treat COVID-19, citing the fact that many people have ended up in hospitals after self-medicating.

According to the FDA, there is no indication that Ivermectin is efficacious against COVID-19 based on currently available data.

Prager is the latest host of a conservative radio show to propagate false information about COVID-19 vaccinations. At least five right-wing presenters who advocated anti-vaccine views have died in the last three months after testing positive for COVID-19.

Bob Enyart, 62, was the most recent death, having promoted the disproved notion that the COVID-19 vaccinations were manufactured from the cells of aborted fetuses.

In August, he said on his website, “While taking an immorally manufactured vaccine is not necessarily sinful, we urge everyone to boycott Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson to further create societal friction and put pressure on the child killers.”

Since testing positive for COVID-19, Prager has been “steadily improving,” he added.