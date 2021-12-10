A Trump donor is being sued for allegedly using squandered funds to support Republican candidates.

A Trump donor is being sued for allegedly supporting Republican politicians with squandered monies.

After giving to Republican politicians, a serial entrepreneur from California has been accused of stealing money from his business partners.

Richard Kofoed declared personal bankruptcy in early 2020, just after the COVID-19 epidemic began. He finally founded a corporation with two other companies to provide Americans with personal defense devices.

Former President Donald Trump, the Republican National Committee, and other members of the Republican Party began receiving large donations from Kofoed. One of Kofoed’s business partners, however, later accused him of taking their portion of the PPE earnings to fund his lifestyle and philanthropic contributions.

“Kofoed has used the money to fund a lavish lifestyle, including family vacations and private jet trips across the country, including to the 2020 Republican National Convention, as well as major political donations. In short, Kofoed has seized the income owed to Krystal Ventures under the agreement and is profiting from it “According to a case filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court in October 2020.

Later, Kofoed filed a countersuit, claiming that the claims were false. He also accused his business partners of forging invoices in order to swindle the company.

According to Forbes, Kofoed donated at least $128,000 in aircraft travel and $701,000 in cash to the Republican Party, including $64,000 to help Trump’s re-election campaign. The millionaire is also thought to have contributed $8,000 to South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem’s re-election campaign. In addition, Kofoed has moved closer to Trump’s Mar-A-Lago resort.

The case is currently through pre-trial motions, with the next hearing set for April 6, 2022, in Los Angeles, California.

The state of Delaware argues that SNS Global USA, Kofoed’s PPE venture, failed to pay its taxes on time, in addition to the charges of fund embezzlement. In April, Semper Solaris Construction Inc. filed a mechanics lien against Kofoed, alleging a debt of $42,000.

Trilogy Aviation, a private aviation corporation based in California, accused Kofoed of cheating it on a $42,000 charter flight in a lawsuit filed in September. According to reports, the Kofoeds owe a contractor $110,000 in unpaid repairs on their home.