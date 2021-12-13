A Trump-appointed judge is refusing to dismiss charges of obstruction of justice against alleged Capitol rioters.

On Friday, U.S. District Judge Dabney Friedrich determined that obstruction charges against two individuals suspected of taking part in the January 6 capitol rioting will not be dismissed.

According to the indictment, Friedrich, a Trump appointee, upheld the obstruction charges in the Justice Department’s case against Nathaniel DeGrave and Ronald Sandlin, who were accused of storming the U.S. capitol to try to halt Congress’s process of certifying President Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory.

According to the indictment, DeGrave and Sandlin disregarded the law by “engaging in disruptive conduct” and assaulting police officers in an attempt to prevent the procedure from moving further.

In his judgement, Friedrich stated, “The indictment in this case claims obstructive activities that lie on the manifestly unlawful side of the border.”

Defense attorneys argued that because the certification of electoral results is not a “official proceeding,” DeGrave and Sandlin could not have “obstructed, influenced, or impeded” the process.

Friedrich, on the other hand, disagreed with the defense, claiming that the election results are an official action under the law.

DeGrave and Sandlin could face up to 20 years in jail if proven guilty of obstruction. Jacob Chansley and Paul Allard Hodgkins, two more rioters, were charged with obstruction and pled guilty. For their roles in the disturbances, they were sentenced to 41 months and 8 months in prison, respectively.

Other courts sitting on Capitol riot cases have been sought by defense lawyers to drop the same charge on similar grounds.

Friedrich also came to the conclusion that the obstruction accusation encompasses a larger range of actions than the defense lawyers claimed.

On Saturday, Friedrich postponed a decision on whether the same obstruction allegation applies to Guy Reffitt, a Texas man accused of leading a group of rioters up the Capitol steps to challenge law enforcement officials. The judge stated that based on the indictment alone, it is unclear what measures Reffitt allegedly took to impede the legislative process.

“As a result,” Friedrich wrote, “the Court is inclined to defer judgement on his vagueness issue until the facts have been established at trial and the jury has had the opportunity to evaluate that evidence.”

A day before Trump’s inauguration. This is a condensed version of the information.