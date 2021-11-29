A Trump-appointed judge has blocked Biden’s COVID vaccine mandate in ten states.

President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 order, which affects thousands of health-care employees in ten states, was stopped by a federal judge on Monday.

Workers at Medicare- and Medicare-certified medical institutions in Alaska, Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming are covered by the interim injunction, which was ordered by U.S. District Judge Matthew Schelp in St. Louis.

According to the Associated Press, the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid had no clear authority from Congress to enact the mandate for its institutions, according to the court order.

The federal mandate impacts around 17 million health-care workers in the roughly 76,0000 health-care facilities that receive financing from government health-care programs across the country. The workers must obtain their first dosage of vaccine by December 6 and their second dose by January 4.

The ten states filed a lawsuit against the Biden administration, alleging that the mandate was illegal. The administration claims that federal policies take precedence over state policies. It also stated that measures like these are critical in curbing the virus’s propagation, particularly in light of the new Omicron variant’s emergence.

Blocking the requirement, according to Schlep, who was nominated by former President Donald Trump in 2019, would guarantee that federal agencies do not overstep their authority, calling it “arbitrary and capricious.”

“No one can deny that preventing COVID infection among patients and health-care personnel is a noble goal,” Schlep stated. “However, in good faith, the court cannot enable CMS to adopt an unprecedented mandate that lacks a ‘rational relationship between the facts discovered and the decision made.'” See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

The court ruling against the health-care vaccine mandate comes after a similar loss for Biden’s administration on a broader scheme. A separate rule mandating enterprises with more than 100 employees to have their staff vaccinated or wear masks and be checked regularly for the coronavirus was previously put on hold by a federal judge.

In the case of the health-care provider, Schlep stated that federal officials had most certainly exceeded their legal authority.

“CMS is attempting to usurp conventional state sovereignty by imposing an unprecedented demand that the federal government dictate millions of Americans’ private medical decisions. Traditional concepts of federalism are challenged by such actions “Schelp filled out his order form.

