‘A True Moby Dick’: Extremely Rare White Sperm Whale Filmed Off the Coast of Jamaica.

A real-life Moby Dick has been spotted off the coast of Jamaica, with a merchant ship crew member reporting a 30-foot-long white sperm whale.

Leo van Toly, captain of the LNG tanker Coral Encanto and member of the Dutch conservation and marine rescue organization SOS Dolfijn, when he noticed the white whale. He forwarded the film to his colleagues at SOS Dolfijn in the hopes that they would be able to identify the critter in it.

They identified it as a white sperm whale, which was later confirmed by other specialists.

“Normally, SOS Dolfijn focuses on sharing information regarding cetaceans in the North Sea. However, this observation is one-of-a-kind, as is the story “In a Facebook post about the encounter, the charity claimed.

“He’s a true Moby Dick! Sightings of white whales are quite rare. The majority of sperm whales are dark gray in hue. An adult sperm whale can reach a length of up to 18 meters (59 ft). The white sperm whale is reported to be 10 meters (32 feet) long.” Herman Melville’s work Moby Dick was published in 1851. In it, a sailor named Ishmael tells the story of a sea captain named Ahab and his fixation with vengeance against a gigantic white sperm whale that ate part of his leg. Finally, Ahab harpoons the whale, and Moby Dick attacks and wrecks Ahab’s ship, killing all but Ishmael on board.

White sperm whale sightings are quite unusual. In 2015, researchers from the University of Sassari and tourists on a whale-watching expedition off the coast of Sardinia saw one. This was the first time a white sperm whale had been sighted in the area in nine years, according to Italian news agency ANSA.

Other whale species, such as grey whales and orcas, are occasionally seen with white skin. Whale watchers off the coast of San Diego discovered a rare white baby killer whale named Frosty in November.

These white whales may or may not be albino. Instead, they are assumed to have leucism, a skin disorder. This is a condition in which the skin loses its pigmentation, resulting in a white or pale appearance on sections or the entire body.

The International Union for Conservation of Nature has designated sperm whales as vulnerable to extinction. This is a condensed version of the information.