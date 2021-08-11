A ‘true gentleman’ who has assisted brides and grooms for decades has passed away.

Joe Clarke, 77, was a “much loved” concierge at Thornton Hall Hotel in Thornton Hough, where he worked for decades and attended hundreds of weddings.

After news of his death, following an illness, was shared on the Thornton Hall Hotel Facebook page yesterday, dozens of people paid tribute to the “wonderful man” who “always had a story to tell.”

Sheila, his wife, said the family has been “moved” by the “overwhelming and compassionate remarks.”

General manager Geoff Dale told The Washington Newsday, “He was always happy, jolly, always helpful, and always assisted everybody.”

“He was a vital member of the Thornton Hall family, and we will all miss him tremendously.”

Joe, a keen gardener, worked for Merseyside Police before joining Thornton Hall Hotel in 2003 as a conference porter before rising to the position of concierge, which Geoff described as “renowned.”

Joe was named employee of the year at the Liverpool Independent Business Awards in 2019 and was named Mr Thornton Hall twice by his peers.

“He donned his top hat and concierge suit, greeting and assuring newlyweds that everything was fine,” Geoff continued.

“He was the hotel’s face and his smile.”

A representative for Thornton Hall Hotel wrote on Facebook yesterday, “We are now sorry to relay the news that Joe Clarke sadly passed away earlier this afternoon.”

“For many years, Joe was a vital member of the Thornton Hall family, greeting thousands of guests and welcoming couples on their wedding days, always with a kind grin; so many people ask about Joe on a daily basis.

“At this difficult moment, our sympathies are with Joe’s wife, Sheila, and his beloved family.”

Many individuals expressed their condolences in response to the article, with many commenting on their own memories of Joe over the years.

“The world is a sadder place today without Joe,” Paula Thompson remarked. Sheila, Catherine Louise, and Aiden have my heartfelt condolences. “I am thinking of you.”

"I'm so sorry to hear this," Alex Smethurst replied. Joe was a wonderful man."