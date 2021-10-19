A tribute from a Merseyside MP to a colleague and friend who was stabbed to death.

Following the death of fellow MP Sir David Amess, a Merseyside Member of Parliament has expressed her gratitude for the outpouring of support she has received.

The Conservative MP was stabbed to death while conducting a constituency surgery in Essex on Saturday.

Sir David’s passing prompted a flood of condolences, notably from Merseyside MPs.

Damien Moore, a Southport MP, paid homage to his “friend” for whom “nothing was ever too much bother.”

Mr Moore, Merseyside’s only Tory MP, wrote on Facebook: “I’m devastated to hear of the passing of my colleague and friend Sir David Amess.”

“He was a good man, a hardworking local MP, and a role model for many.”

“Nothing was too much effort for him, and he always made time for everyone.” At this difficult time, my thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and coworkers.

“Rest in peace, Sir David.”

“Shocking, awful news,” stated Steve Rotheram, Metro Mayor of Liverpool City Region. At this difficult time, my sympathies are with David’s family, friends, coworkers, and staff.” “I am utterly devastated to read of Sir David Amess’ passing,” said Mick Whitley, Labour MP for Birkenhead.

“At this difficult time, my sympathies are with his family, many friends, and his staff.”

Alison McGovern shared an insight into the feedback MPs have received in the aftermath of the tragic attack last night.

“[I’ve] had so many wonderful messages on here, via email, and in person over the past few days,” the Wirral South MP wrote on Twitter.

“I am aware that we are confronted with difficulties. People are also caring and generous. #MoreInCommon, that is the truth.”