A trial date has been set for a man accused of election fraud in the 2016 and 2018 elections.

According to the Associated Press, a North Carolina judge has set an August trial date for a man suspected of ballot fraud in elections dating back to 2016, including a 2018 election whose results were later overturned. Leslie McCrae Dowless Jr. is charged with obstruction of justice, holding absentee ballots, and perjury, among other crimes.

Dowless was charged with offences linked to the 2016 general election, as well as the 2018 primary and general elections, at the state level in 2019. According to the Associated Press, the results of the 2018 congressional election in which Dowless is charged were eventually thrown out.