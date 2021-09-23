A trespasser on the lines prompted a police chase and significant rail delays.

A man who climbed onto the rails at a Merseyside station got into a 90-minute standoff with police, causing considerable delays.

Officers were involved in the “pursuit” of a trespasser at Seaforth and Litherland, according to Merseyrail.

The event caused major delays on the Northern Line, with services being delayed or canceled early in some cases.

Shortly after the station opened, dramatic scenes ensued, leading trains in both directions – towards Southport and Hunts Cross – to be halted as efforts were made to resolve the situation.

“The Southport and Hunts Cross line is interrupted due to a trespasser being followed by the police earlier at Seaforth and Litherland,” Merseyrail said this morning.

According to reports, the incident began at 6 a.m., and the man was first held.

Around 7.30 a.m., the trains were removed off the tracks.

Services resumed a short time later, however Northern Line passengers faced delays well past the morning rush hour. Merseyrail has announced that normal service has resumed.

The British Transport Police has been contacted by The Washington Newsday for additional information.