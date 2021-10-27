A train nearly runs over a man on the tracks, but the man is only a few centimeters from from being hit.

According to video, a guy in Australia was millimeters away from being hit by an incoming train.

In the 8-second window he had before a train approached, the nameless guy failed to heave himself off Melbourne rails. As a carriage approached him, he clung to the edge of a station’s platform, according to 7News.com.au.

According to the site, the train’s operator was able to slam on the brakes and escape colliding with the victim.

Surveillance footage of the incident revealed that the carriage came to a halt mere centimeters from the man’s body.

A seemingly absent-minded commuter approached a moving train and ended up going headlong into it, according to CCTV evidence. According to the footage, one of the man’s legs slid through the gap between the train and the station platform, but he was able to pull himself out.

Another commuter appeared to have his arm struck by the moving train’s mirror after he went up to stand only millimeters from the coach in a separate incident.

According to the survey, some 3,000 trespassers cross the train tracks on purpose or end up on them as a result of risky behavior every year.

According to Metro Trains CEO Raymond O’Flaherty, these people are “taking serious risks” as a result of their actions.

In the report, O’Flaherty was reported as adding, “It’s not easy for a train to come to a rapid halt, and there’s tremendous braking distance involved.”

Trespassers, for their part, were encouraged to “please don’t do it,” according to Transport Minister Ben Carroll.

“It’s not going to be worth it. For you, your family, the passengers, the train, and the first responders, there are long-term ramifications “Carroll remarked.

Running on rails or playing lethal games, according to reports, can shut down the network and cause 50,000 passengers to be stranded.

In light of these instances, new tactile anti-trespassing mats are being installed throughout the railway network.

According to the Department of Transport’s chief of transport services, Nick Foa, the mats function as a visual disruptor and have been deployed at Flinders Street and five other stations. He also mentioned that they are tough to walk on.

“If they won’t stop you just by looking at them, they’ll surely stop you or make it much more difficult if you try to transgress,” Carroll added.