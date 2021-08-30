A Train Crash Into an 18-Wheeler Carrying Wind Turbine, as shown in a viral video.

An eyewitness captured the moment a high-speed train collided with an 18-wheeler hauling a wind turbine in a popular video shared on Facebook. On Facebook, the video has 1.5 million views and 71,000 shares.

The 18-wheeler is caught on the train tracks in the video when the crossing gate falls across the wind turbine on the truck’s tractor. As the person capturing the video jumps out of their pickup to investigate the incident, nearby automobiles pull over. As a train horn approaches, a man gets back into his pickup truck and drives further away from the rail to avoid the impending collision.

A big freight train collides with the wind windmill seconds later. The impact of the accident causes the 18-wheeler’s cab to topple and rest on its side. According to investigators, the crash happened on U.S. 183 in Luling, Texas, on Sunday afternoon as the Northern Lights Specialized Transport truck was headed north.

When the crossing arms started coming down on the truck, it was about two-thirds of the way across the railroad tracks. According to the 18-wheeler’s driver, the truck was unable to move off the tracks before colliding with the freight train.

According to the Federal Railroad Administration, there were approximately 1,901 train-car incidents in the United States in 2020. The majority of these collisions happened at railroad crossings, with 728 people killed. According to the Federal Railroad Administration, Texas has the most train-car collisions, with over 191 collisions reported in 2020, resulting in 11 deaths.

Although no injuries were recorded as a result of the collision, three unoccupied parked automobiles were damaged by the wind turbine. According to a press release from the Luling Police Department, the turbine also damaged the railroad crossing signal controller, a utility pole, and an adjacent business structure.

The two engines on the front of the Union Pacific train were also severely damaged, according to police. Union Pacific safety personnel reinstalled the engines and inspected both the train and the track. The train was cleared to travel about 9 p.m. after both were deemed safe.

Union Pacific and the Luling Police Department. This is a condensed version of the information.