A ‘tragic’ traffic accident, a wanted individual, and calls for action in the face of an increase in covid cases.

A man and a woman died after being struck by an automobile.

Police were called to Swan Lane, Wigan, just before 7 p.m. on Monday, October 18 for complaints of a crash.

PC Karl Horner of the Serious Collisions Investigations Unit said: “This was a tragic event, and our hearts go out to their families during this difficult time.

“Our officers are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding this collision, and we’re encouraging anyone who saw it to come forward.”

A photo of a man wanted by police has been released.

Kevin Robert Rutter of Wirral, who served a burglary sentence, is being sought by officers.

Merseyside Police issued the following statement: “Please help us locate Kevin Robert Rutter, a Wirral man who has been recalled to prison, by sharing and assisting us.

“Rutter, 30, violated his license restrictions after being released from prison after serving a burglary sentence. Now he’s on the run.” Concerns about growing covid levels have been raised in Knowsley, with one union arguing that action is ‘urgently needed’ before it’s too late.

UNISON in Knowsley has urged the council to ‘not wait for the government,’ but to adopt further safety measures before the situation deteriorates.

“This should not come as a surprise to Knowsley,” said Karen Greer, branch organiser. “When the measures were removed, UNISON made it clear that if the situation worsened as we approach the winter season, we would be pressing for measures to be reinstalled.”

On July 19, England’s Covid restrictions were eased, but the UK government is reportedly investigating other options to deal with the substantial increase in Covid cases.