A trade organization says that there are only ten days left to preserve Christmas because to the HGV problem.

Retailers have warned that unless the government finds a solution to the HGV driver crisis within the next 10 days, major disruption to Christmas preparations will be “inevitable.”

The UK economy is suffering due to a scarcity of HGV drivers, which is causing supply chain challenges in a variety of industries.

The petroleum industry is the latest to be struck, with BP forced to close a “handful” of its forecourts.

A number of other garages around Merseyside have been forced to close today due to a lack of fuel delivery, including Shell Garage on Crosby Road North in Waterloo and Sainsburys in Knotty Ash.

Despite the government’s advice not to “panic purchase” amid mounting fears of “fuel shortages,” drivers were observed queuing at numerous garages across the city and across the country today.

“HGV drivers are the glue that keeps our supply chains together,” said Andrew Opie, head of food and sustainability at the British Retail Consortium (BRC).

“We wouldn’t be able to carry commodities from farms to warehouses to stores without them.

“The UK is currently facing a shortage of about 90,000 HGV drivers, with consumers bearing the brunt of the effects.

“Unless a solution is found within the next 10 days, considerable disruption in the run-up to Christmas is unavoidable.”

Empty shelves are becoming more common in a lot of stores, with concerns that it will have an impact on the Christmas season becoming more common.

This is the second time in a week that a supply crisis has resulted in Christmas warnings, with a lack of CO2 causing concerns for the holiday season.

To avoid a shortage of meat and other products on grocery shelves, the government had to reach an agreement with CF Fertilisers, a US company that produces CO2 as a by-product.

While the amount of money handed to the company by the government has not been confirmed, it is suspected that tens of millions of pounds in taxpayer funds were spent to restart CO2 production.