A ‘toxic’ con artist attempted to remortgage his parents’ home in order to purchase a nightclub.

Following the deaths of their parents, George and Linda Slack, who died within two weeks of each other, Belle Parri, 53, went out to take her sibling’s inheritance.

Parri was in charge of her late parents’ estate as executor and trustee, and was legally obligated to distribute the earnings of any future sale of their house according to their desires.

Instead, she transferred their Runcorn house into her own name and attempted to remortgage it to purchase a nightclub in Denbigh, Wales, according to North Wales Daily.

Parri lied and blamed a financing business for “cutting and pasting” her name onto a form when her scams were found, Caernarfon Crown Court heard today.

Parri, who had previously gone by the names Alison Slack and a variety of other names, eventually pled guilty to four counts of fraud and dishonesty.

A judge found her guilty of “abuse of trust” and sentenced her to 15 months in prison for each offence, which will be served concurrently.

Mr and Mrs Slack, of Westfield Road, Runcorn, had three children, Belle Parri, Caroline Skye, and Victoria Kennedy, according to prosecutor James Coutts, but it had “not been a harmonic household.”

There had been squabbles among the siblings.

Belle or Alison was the sole executor of their wills and was legally obligated to split the benefits of any sale of their property – initially Nos 57 and 59 Westfield Road, Runcorn, but now a single £145,000 property – among their family.

When the house was sold, Parri would have received £30,000, Caroline Skye £30,000, Victoria Kennedy £15,000, and four grandchildren each £10,000.

Parri, on the other hand, “decided to buy a pub in Denbigh,” according to the prosecution.

He stated, "She made it crystal clear to her family. She was putting together the funds for this on her own. She assured them that it was unrelated to their parents' home." Parri, on the other hand, called a financial business and had one of the two properties, No. 57, transferred to her.