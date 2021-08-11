A touching video of a disabled cat taking its first steps has been viewed over ten million times.

Koby, a one-year-old cat with cerebellar hypoplasia, has won the hearts of millions of people around the world. And a recent video showing the kitty trying out his new wheels, which can be found here, is no exception, having racked up millions of views in just a few days.

Cerebellar hypoplasia is a neurological disorder in which the cerebellum of the brain fails to grow normally, according to VCA Animal Hospitals. The cerebellum affects a cat’s movement and coordination since it is responsible for “fine motor abilities, balance, and coordination.” While the illness is not painful for cats, it is incurable, which means that cats with cerebellar hypoplasia frequently need to be accommodated.

One such cat is Koby, who can be found on the TikTok account @boscoandkoby. “He lives a well-loved, pain-free, adventurous and unsteady life,” wrote owner Kirsten Gogan on a GoFundMe page set up to fund Koby’s wheels. After going viral on [TikTok] and even hitting the local news, he has touched the hearts of many.”

“Koby, too, has failed to gain weight, topping out at 2lbs 14oz. He’s proportioned and healthy, and the vet constantly gives him positive [reports],” she noted. “At this point, we don’t believe Koby will grow much further. As a result, he’s ready for his big boy tires!”

“Getting a pair of wheels would mean that Koby could zoom around the new house and our new fenced in backyard chasing his sibling… and his beloved feather toys,” she explained at the time. He may receive some therapeutic exercise and work on his walking, which he enjoys. These items currently give Koby the ‘zoomies,’ but he invariably ends up whirling in a circle and unable to keep up.”

Koby’s “wheel premiere” video was posted late last week and has received just under 10 million views. The first shot shows Koby putting on his device, which has four wheels to let him move around. Then, with the help of the new apparatus, Koby takes his first steps.

The TikTok community reacted positively to the video, with 2.3 million likes and over 50,000 comments as of this writing.

Several viewers expressed their approval. This is a condensed version of the information.