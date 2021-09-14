A touching statement from a “ancient dog” taped to a cardboard box brings tears to the eyes of the pet caregiver.

While out strolling, a heartfelt greeting from a “old dog” was enough to bring tears to another owner’s eyes.

While out with her client’s puppy, Ozzy, a 7-month-old Springer Spaniel, pet sitter Kayley Drewitt came across the not that melted her heart.

According to CambridgeshireLive, she came across a cardboard package full of tennis balls with a letter on the front.

The two approached to read the paper out of curiosity, and what Kayley read next “brought tears to her eyes.”

“I’m too old to play with my favorite tennis balls now,” it said. However, knowing that some younger dogs would like playing with them would make me very happy. Jarvis sends his love.”

The 29-year-old then shared the note with a local Ely Facebook group, where it was met with an outpouring of support, with others commenting that the beautiful gesture “instantly brought tears to my eyes.”

“My dog would have tried to take the entire package or simply refused to go home and guarded them,” another woman wrote on Facebook. She can cram three into her mouth at the same time.”

“Ozzy stuck his head straight in the box when we heard out about it and picked a ball right away,” Kayley explained.

“I felt that was a truly remarkable gesture. I really wanted other folks to be able to take their dogs there because there were so many balls in that box.

“I couldn’t believe how well that went over. It just goes to demonstrate that a little compassion can go a long way.”

Later, Kayley was startled to get a message from Jarvis’ owner, Lian Wymer, who had stumbled across the same post while surfing through Instagram.

Lian, a 53-year-old supporter for ethical animal sanctuaries from Littleport, commented that seeing Ozzy sniffing the balls was a “bittersweet” experience, but it made her “so pleased.”

“Jarvis is nearly 11 already, and he has really serious arthritis, so he is no longer fit for ball games,” she explained. But he used to be a really lively youngster who liked to walk about with a ball in his mouth.

“My husband was cleaning out the rear of the car, which was where all the balls were stashed, and.”

