A touching memorial to a Merseyside police dog who was murdered while on duty.

A new statue has been unveiled in Liverpool to commemorate a police dog who died in the line of duty.

The statue honoring PD Ghost has been erected in front of Liverpool’s Operational Command Centre.

Ghost, a German Shepherd, killed in 2016 after being struck by a car on the M6.

“When Ghost first joined the force, he genuinely couldn’t smell, which isn’t good for a police dog, and it was revealed that he had polyps in his nose,” Dog Section Inspector Tony Byrne told the.

“His tail was also badly damaged, and he had a torsion in his stomach last year, and it was feared that we might have to put him down.

“It’s unusual for dogs to recover from something like this, but he was a big, robust dog who did.

“As you might understand, Ghost’s handler and our entire department are tremendously upset at this time. Our police dogs are highly valued members of our force who work closely with their handlers.

“The dogs are an important element of the force, and they work tirelessly to help us battle crime.”

When Ghost was hunting for intruders at an address on Southworth Road in Newton-le-Willows, he was just a week shy of his fourth birthday.

He was located dead on the M6 shortly after the search, having suffered catastrophic injuries after being hit by a vehicle.

There was no link between the two incidents, according to police.

PD Ghost worked on a number of tasks with handler Constable Dave Bartley, including an off-duty incident when he apprehended a man for car theft in the St Helens area.

Following reports of an incident in Norris Green, PD Ghost and Constable Bartley found a man hiding in a forested area during one of their last shifts together.

The dog also located a balaclava buried under tree roots, which led to the arrest of two guys, and a cash box belonging to a taxi driver after it was taken from a cab.

Jane Kennedy, the Minister of Police and Crime, commissioned the statue.