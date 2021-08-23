A total of 82 covid travel test companies have issued warnings on pricing misrepresentation.

The Department of Health has announced that some Covid travel-test providers may be removed from the government’s list of authorised providers due to high charges.

Following an internal examination, 82 testing companies were handed warnings.

Due to last-minute charges at the point of sale, customers were forced to pay more than was originally indicated.

After being tortured by a thug, a ‘paedophile’ was left looking ‘like the Elephant Man.’

According to the Mirror, these companies account for about 18% of those on the government’s trip test website.

The pricing will now be corrected, and the companies have been told that if they continue to promote false prices, they will be removed.

On Monday, the government will delete 57 organizations from the list that no longer exist or do not conduct day two and day eight testing.

“It is utterly wrong for any private testing company to take advantage of vacationers, and today’s move clamps down on this cowboy behavior,” Health and Social Care Secretary Sajid Javid said.

“57 businesses will be removed off the GOV.UK list, while another 82 will be issued a two-strike warning, meaning they will be kicked off if they promote false rates again.

“This week, we’re also initiating frequent spot checks to ensure that all private providers respect the rules and adhere to our high transparency requirements.

“As part of the new two-strike approach, companies will be removed from the Gov.uk list if they fail to take action within three days of strike one.”

The review’s results will be shared with the Competition and Markets Authority, which opened an investigation into exorbitant prices earlier this month.

After arriving in England from South Africa, one Mirror reader, Steve, was told he would have to pay £160 for a day two test alone. In his departure country, he spent only £42 for the identical test.

Travel tests scheduled with companies not listed on the government website can still be used as long as they follow legal standards. Some companies, such as Tui, may offer travellers cheap examinations through their own licensed providers.

UK visitors will benefit from cheaper travel testing packages in the future, it was announced earlier this month.

The cost of NHS Test and Trace tests increased on August 13th. “The summary has come to an end.”