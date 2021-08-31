A total of 5,000 members of the National Guard have been sent to assist in Hurricane Ida relief efforts.

More than 5,100 soldiers of the National Guard have been deployed to Gulf Coast states to assist with recovery efforts following Hurricane Ida.

More than 4,800 troops of the Louisiana National Guard have been sent “to protect lives and property, preserve communications, and assure continuity of operations and government,” according to a news release from the National Guard.

According to the press release, “Louisiana Guard members are assisting local officials in three parishes in the distribution of ready-to-eat meals, water, tarps, and ice from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.” “On Monday, a total of 5,009 National Guard men were stationed in Louisiana.”

Texas, Mississippi, Alabama, Tennessee, Arkansas, Oklahoma, and Missouri are among the states that have mobilized their National Guards to assist in relief efforts.

According to a press release, more than 320 men of the Tennessee Army National Guard headed to Louisiana on Monday “to assist with relief and recovery operations.”

On Wednesday, some 200 Oklahoma National Guardsmen will fly to Louisiana to help with “route clearance, security, levee reinforcement, and general support.”

Colonel Bob Walter, commander of the Oklahoma National Guard Joint Task Force, remarked, “This is what the National Guard is for.” “Our organization is proud to assist our neighbors in need, as we did in the aftermath of Hurricanes Katrina and Harvey, and as other states have done for us.”

Missouri Governor Mike Parson stated on Tuesday that the state will send 300 National Guardsmen to Louisiana to assist with Hurricane Ida recovery efforts.

In a statement, Parson said, “As our fellow states never fail to come to our aid in times of need, we are happy to answer this call to bring relief to our friends in Louisiana.” “What keeps our country strong is Americans assisting Americans and neighbors helping neighbors. Our Missouri National Guard members are the best of the best, and they have the resources, abilities, and training needed to assist Louisiana in recovering and rebuilding stronger than ever.”

Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida just indicated that the state will assist Louisiana.

“Urban Search and Rescue Task Forces 1 and 2 have been deployed and positioned in Mississippi. In a tweet, DeSantis said, “USAR Task Force 4 and 50 @FLGuard are mobilizing to Louisiana.”

