A total of 26 towns will receive a portion of a £610 million fund to help them revitalize their communities.

Twenty-six English towns have received a share of £610 million in government money to help them recover from the pandemic’s economic impact.

The funding comes from the £3.6 billion Towns Fund, which was announced in July 2019 with the goal of boosting urban redevelopment, green transportation infrastructure, tourism, and job creation.

The Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) stated that it is also designed for educational and vocational training courses.

The funds were distributed through a series of “towns deals,” which outline how the funds will be spent in response to proposals filed by the local government.

Hereford, which received £22.4 million, plans to use the funds to purchase an electric bus fleet as well as renovate its museum, library, and art gallery.

The £24.8 million allocated to Doncaster, South Yorkshire, will be used to improve Doncaster Station Gateway and the surrounding region by establishing green transportation links such as bike lanes and pedestrian paths.

The money will also be spent on commercial spaces in the town centre to increase foot traffic and private sector investment, according to MHCLG.

Some of the £24.3 million awarded to Hastings, East Sussex, will be used to create a “low carbon centre of excellence” that will give new business space as well as restorations to the castle.

As part of a long-term plan to boost higher skilled jobs in the area, Hartlepool, County Durham, won £25 million, some of which will be spent on a new health and care academy and a civil engineering school.

“We are leveling up towns and cities across the country by establishing stronger and more resilient local economies, improving wealth and opportunity in our communities, and helping them recover better from the pandemic,” said Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick.

“With today’s announcement, 79 towns arrangements have now been agreed, totaling almost £2 billion in investment in communities across England,” he continued.

Mr Jenrick stated, “Building successful, thriving communities is at the heart of the Government’s leveling up program.”

“In addition to constructing town centers in which people desire to work, rest, and play, (This is a brief piece.)