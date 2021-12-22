A total of 1,600 critical care hampers will be delivered to homeless dog owners by Dogs Trust.

This week, a charity will distribute over 1,600 Christmas hampers stocked with dog-care needs to owners who are presently homeless.

Dogs Trust, the UK’s largest dog welfare charity, is collaborating with 212 homelessness services across the country to deliver the parcels, which are filled with festive treats, toys, collars, leads, and warm winter dog coats, which are especially important to those who are sleeping rough at this time of year.

The Hope Project has been ongoing for more than 25 years, and each year Dogs Trust sends the Christmas packages, but this year the charity has noticed a 6% increase in the number of boxes requested.

The organization also helps owners who are homeless all year by providing free veterinarian care for their dogs. The Hope Project has helped 450 dogs and paid for nearly 1,400 vet services so far this year.

The crew recently delivered some of the Christmas parcels to St Mungo’s in Clapham, providing them the opportunity to meet dogs and their owners, as well as talk about the value of having a furry companion by their side.

“It was so fantastic to have the Dogs Trust crew visit us at St Mungo’s,” said Denise Butler, a project worker at St Mungo’s who coordinated the visit. They spend a lot of time getting to know our clients and their dogs. The dogs were ecstatic to be the center of attention and receive their rewards!” Receiving the Christmas gifts is a tremendous pleasure for us, our customers, and our four-legged friends, and we appreciate Dogs Trust’s continued support.” Butch, an 11-year-old Staffordshire Bull Terrier, is one of the canines helped by the Hope Project’s veterinarian program.

Aaron, Butch’s owner, was struggling after losing his job, and being a dog owner meant it was difficult to get adequate housing, so he often had to live in a tent with Butch.

“It was extremely difficult for me to acquire access to showers and local amenities during lockdown, but having Butch by my side has made the gloomy days seem brighter.” He stated his case.

"Everyone who encounters Butch loves him; I have well-trained him."

