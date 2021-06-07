A Tory MP was punished after a puppy provoked a deer stampede in a London park.

A Tory MP was fined after his puppy chased a 200-strong herd of deer in London’s Richmond Park, causing a stampede.

Danny Kruger, 46, admits losing control of his 11-month-old Jack Russell, Pebble, on a walk with his family on March 20. He was the Prime Minister’s political secretary until being elected as MP for Devizes in Wiltshire in the 2019 general election.

Kruger, David Cameron’s former speechwriter, appeared in court on Monday with a blue suit, white shirt, and purple tie, as well as a black face mask, at Westminster Magistrates’ Court.

He wanted to make sure his name, residence, and date of birth were correct.