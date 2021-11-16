A Tory councillor has been suspended following a tweet criticizing the terror attack in Liverpool.

Paul Nickerson, a Conservative councillor in Yorkshire’s East Riding, has been suspended after a tweet about the fatal explosion outside Liverpool Women’s Hospital appeared on his account.

Detectives suspect Emad Al Swealmeen planted the device that killed him and injured taxi driver David Perry outside the Liverpool Women’s Hospital on Sunday morning.

The deadly incident early Sunday morning prompted a large counter-terrorism operation and a sense of anxiety throughout the city.

According to Hull Live, an image of former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn had been placed to make it appear as though he was walking towards the flaming wreckage of the car.

Cllr Nickerson claimed his account had been hijacked and denied writing the tweet, but stated the suspension was appropriate and that he would cooperate with the investigation.

Cllr Denis Healy, deputy leader of the East Riding Liberal Democrats, said Cllr Nickerson should resign as a ward member since the tweet was an insult to his constituents.

Cllr Nickerson was called to resign by Beverley and Holderness Labour after a tweet he wrote on Monday evening (November 15)

Cllr Nickerson eventually apologized on Twitter, but the message sparked outrage online, particularly from politicians like Labour Hull West and Hessle MP Emma Hardy.

Following his suspension, Cllr Nickerson stated that he regretted sending the tweet since it contradicted his own efforts to work more cooperatively across political lines.

Cllr Nickerson expressed his views as follows: “I apologize for the consequences of what has occurred.

“I’m still active in the Conservative Party and serve on the ward council.

“It’s entirely appropriate for the group to do this while they figure out what’s going on.”

“Following an inappropriate and offensive message that appeared on Councillor Paul Nickerson’s Twitter feed, I have suspended him from the East Riding Council Conservative Group with immediate effect, and an investigation will now take place,” East Riding Council leader Cllr Jonathan Owen said in a statement.

Steve Gallant, the Labour Party's Beverley and Holderness branch chair, described the situation as "appalling" and demanded action.