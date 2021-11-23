A Tory councillor apologizes for his terror tweet and offers to pay Jeremy Corbyn damages.

A Conservative councillor who mocked up the terror assault at Liverpool Women’s Hospital by posting a picture of Jeremy Corbyn has apologized profusely and promised to pay’substantial damages’ to the former Labour leader.

East Riding Councillor Paul Nickerson tweeted a spoof photograph purporting to depict Mr Corbyn bringing a wreath towards a flaming taxi outside the Women’s Hospital, along with the word ‘unsurprisingly.’

His remark came just hours after the city was jolted by a bomb attack, which drew widespread condemnation.

A Tory councillor has been suspended following a tweet criticizing the terrorist incident in Liverpool.

Cllr Nickerson withdrew the post, but the Conservatives suspended him, and Mr Corbyn warned he would pursue legal action over the matter.

Today, the East Riding councillor delivered a long apology in a pinned tweet, confirming his agreement to pay Mr Corbyn damages.

He stated, ” “On November 15, 2021, a defamatory tweet was published on my Twitter account, for which I accept full responsibility.

“The tweet included a phony photo of Jeremy Corbyn laying a wreath at the site of a burning cab outside the Liverpool Women’s Hospital, where a terror attack killed a suicide bomber and injured others on Remembrance Sunday.

“The phony photograph, labelled with the term ‘unsurprisingly,’ created the utterly erroneous impression that Jeremy Corbyn endorses terrorist violence, including suicide bombs, which I fully accept without reservation.”

He said, ” “I rescind any allegation or insinuation that Jeremy Corbyn is a supporter of terrorist violence without reservation. I retract the tweet because it was incorrect.

“I truly apologize to Mr. Corbyn for the hurt and distress that the tweet has brought him.

“I fully accept that the message’s publication the day following Remembrance Sunday exacerbated the defamatory tweet’s painful nature.”

“As a result, I have agreed to pay Mr Corbyn considerable damages, which he is donating to charity, as well as his legal bills,” he said.

“The bomb attack on Liverpool Women’s Hospital on Remembrance Sunday was a heinous crime, which could have killed or wounded many victims, including newcomers,” Mr Corbyn responded.”

