A torture plan ring that threatened to “cut off ears” was apprehended in a violent highway chase.

In a spectacular freeway chase, a drugs gang that threatened to “cut an ear off” an 82-year-old man and “iron his chest” was taken down.

Following an investigation by the National Crime Agency, six men were found guilty of their roles in the distribution of cocaine and a separate scheme to torture and rob a Manchester man’s house and business.

The organization, which originated in Manchester, Warrington, and Hertfordshire, was involved in the distribution of pharmaceuticals valued about a quarter of a million pounds.

Five of the men also planned to rob the victims, including threatening to tie them up and cut off one of their ears.

Last year, the NCA recorded Gary Betts, 57, of Rye Bank Road, Firswood, Manchester, telling acquaintances that he had a “great job” that would pay him “a lot of money.”

Gerard Boyle, 57, of Eleanor Road, Manchester, brothers Chris and John Sammon, 32 and 35, of Moorcroft Drive and Dudley Road, Manchester, and Wayne Simmonds, 39, of Oakwood Road, Bricket Wood, Hertfordshire, were among others who joined him.

The group suspected the victims of having a large sum of money at their home in Greater Manchester and planned the heist at Boyle’s business, where he was the registered director of a plastics recycling company.

Betts was overheard saying, “His father is an elderly man, and the house has only one child…”

“… You had to f****** slap him…..you know what I mean? To inform you of the location of the dough.”

Wayne Simmonds agreed to carry out the robbery and mentioned that he had a contact who specialized in impersonating police officers in order to obtain access to people’s homes.

Simmonds’ contact, who used the encrypted messaging program EncroChat and went by the moniker “the old Bill,” boasted to Simmonds about the emergency blue lights he had installed on vehicles and was later described by Simmonds as someone “not to be dealt with” during the trial.

Further discussions amongst the men revealed that they were willing to torture victims in order to obtain the cash.

“I’d simply walk in and bash him, tie him up, and cut his ear off,” Betts says.

